things rush in Kimetsu no Yaiba. the battle against Daki Y Gyutarō, the fearsome demon brothers, is at a turning point. They are both facing Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound, as well as Tanjirou Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Hashibira Inosuke.

Everyone is giving their maximum effort in this fight. It is in this way that the last three mentioned must join forces in order to achieve victory.

Teamwork shines in Kimetsu no Yaiba

While uzui face Gyutarō the three boys deal with Daki. The latter uses the cloth pieces of her suit as if they were tentacles, hitting with them. The bad thing about these appendages is that they don’t just punch through.

They also have sharp edges like a razor blade. It is because of that that in the ninth episode of the second season of the anime Tanjirou, Zenitsu and Inosuke team up to kill Daki.

This is how they fight on the roof of buildings in this installment of Kimetsu no Yaiba. They are aware that they must get rid of it in order to pay attention to Gyutarō.

So Tanjirou Y Zenitsu use their respective skills to make way for Inosuke. Instead of seeking prominence and personal glory, they decide to be a means for their partner to get closer to this deadly enemy and cut off her head to weaken her.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke face Daki

This combat sequence, which you can see in the video that accompanies this note, is one of the best created so far by the studio. ufotable. The company keeps outdoing itself with each installment of this anime.

The dynamic handling of the camera, the excellent choreography and the superb animation are obvious. The same can be said for the special effects as well as the character and stage design. It’s something great!

The best of all is that Tanjirou, Zenitsu and Inosuke they coordinated very well to act. In general, many anime tend to focus on individual action, but in the case of Kimetsu no Yaiba things get better when fighting as a team.

The next episode of the series promises to be just as great as the most recent. But the bar is very high when it comes to animation. We will have to see if ufotable you will be able to outperform your previous job.

Fountain.