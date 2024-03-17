Season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', an anime also known as 'Demon Slayer', premiered with great success in movie theaters around the world. The film, which is an adaptation of the work created by Koyoharu Gotōgewas composed of the last episode of season 3 and the first of its fourth installment, which will begin the pillars training arch. This film is currently ranked 10th among the highest-grossing films so far in 2024, after grossing more than $43 million.

After this time on the big screen, the official launch date of the Hashira Training Arc was confirmed, which is one of the shortest arcs in the manga. Here we tell you everything that is known about it.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie: where to see the premiere of the pillars' training arc in Peru?

Watch HERE the trailer for season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'

When does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 premiere?

season 4 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' It will be officially launched on Sunday, May 12, 2024. This installment, which will immerse us in the arc of pillar training, was first released in February with 'On the way to training the pillars'a film that unveiled its first episode.

This film arrived on February 22 in Latin America and caused a great sensation among fans of the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, who, after eight months, were able to see more about this successful anime.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kimetsu no Yaiba: heading to the training of the Pillars': when does it premiere in Latin America?

Where to watch 'Demon Slayer' season 4?

Although the news has not yet been confirmed, everything indicates that the fourth installment of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' can be seen through the platform. Crunchyrolla service specialized in the dissemination of anime and where all the seasons of the anime are found, as well as its movies.

The pillars will have an important role in season 4 of 'Demon Slayer'. Photo: Ufotable

Likewise, another streaming page where you could watch season 4 is Netflix, although it is very likely that it will arrive months after the previously announced date. This is because the famous service published the previous deliveries some time after its official launch.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 4: the Pillars Training Arc announced its premiere date

How many episodes will 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 4 have?

The number of chapters that season 4 will have 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' It is another piece of information that we still do not have information about; However, the pillars' training arc is one of the shortest in the anime, with nine episodes, so it is presumed that the amount is lower for its anime adaptation.

What is 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 4, about?

“Tanjiro goes to see the Pillar of Stone, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for his future battles. The training to become Hashira (Pilar), a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps, is intense and demanding,” begins the anime synopsis.

Muzan Kibutzuji is the main enemy of the popular anime. Photo: Ufotable

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 3: when does the Blacksmith Village Arc premiere on Netflix?

“Getting Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues searching for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki,” can be read at the end of the official review of the fourth season of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'.

#39Kimetsu #Yaiba39 #season #pillars #training #arc #premiere