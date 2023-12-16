'Kimetsu no Yaiba', also known as 'Demon Slayer' by its English name, confirmed a few days ago the release date of its fourth season, which will cover the Pillars Training Arc. After that announcement, Netflix made it official that the third of the anime, which is based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotoge, will arrive very soon on your platform. This installment of the series was launched worldwide in April 2023 and can now be seen in the red 'N' catalogue.

If you have not yet seen this story, which is about the Blacksmith Village Arch, or if you want to relive it, we invite you to read the following note, in which we will tell you everything you need to know about its launch in Netflix.

When does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 3 come out on Netflix?

season 3 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' will arrive on the Netflix platform on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. In this way, the streaming service will complete all the installments to date, waiting for the premiere of the fourth of the anime, also known as 'Demon Slayer'which will be released between March and May of that same year.

This way, 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', season 3will reach Netflix 9 months after its official premiere, which took place worldwide on April 9, 2023 and ended on June 18. Platforms like Crunchyrolla service specialized in anime streaming, broadcast the series on that date and the same is expected to happen at the premiere of the fourth installment.

What is 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 3 about?

“After the events of the second season, Tanjiro travels to the Blacksmiths' Village in order to repair the sword he needs to continue killing demons. Because the revenge he began as a result of the tragic loss of his family has not yet come to an end. But on his way he will encounter two Superior Moons. Fortunately, he will have the help of his friends and that of the Pillars of Love and the Mist,” notes the official synopsis of season 3 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'.

How many seasons does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' last?

'Kimetsu no Yaiba' It currently has three seasons and a fourth on the way. However, it is necessary to point out that it also has two films, which connect the installments and are essential to continue the story. Therefore, the chronology of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' is formed as follows:

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – season 1' (2019)

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – the infinite train' (2020)

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – season 2' (2021)

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – heading to the Blacksmith Village' (2023)

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – season 3' (2023)

Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, Pillars of Love and Mist, respectively, are the Hashira that appear in season 3 of the anime. Photo: LR/Ufotable composition

