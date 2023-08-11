Without a doubt, this is the year of the anime, since, after the announcement of new series and relaunching of old titles, the arrival of the second season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’, also known as ‘Demon Slayer’, was confirmed due to its name in English, to Netflix. The streaming giant unveiled the premiere of the ‘Entertainment District Arc’ after adding the ‘Infinity Train Arc’ in July, which consists of seven episodes.

When does season 2 of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ premiere?

The second season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’anime based on the manga of the same name, created, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, will premiere in Netflix TODAY Friday August 11, 2023. This new installment is called the ‘Entertainment District Arc’ and will have 11 episodes.

Tanjiro Kamado is the main character of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’. In this story, he narrates his path to become a demon slayer. Photo: Ufotable

It is important to remember that the first season of the anime, also known as ‘Demon Slayer’, had 26 chapters, while the ‘Infinite Train Arc’, which is like a link between the two parts, had only 7 episodes.

What time does the second season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ premiere?

Season 2 of the series, which is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, will premiere at 2 am throughout Peru. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 1.00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: 4.00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

Where to see the new installment of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’?

Although the second season of ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ will just premiere on Netflix, the truth is that it has been on the platform for a while now. crunchyroll, page specialized in this type of content. In this, you can find up to the third season of the famous anime. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits you.

What is ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2 about?

After a series of mysterious disappearances begin to occur on the Infinity Train, the Demon Hunter Corps’ multiple attempts to remedy the problem prove futile. To avoid further casualties, the Pillar of Fire, Kyoujurou Rengoku, will take on the threat along with the most promising members of the team: Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira.

Unbeknownst to them, the demonic force responsible for the disappearances has already set its sinister plan in motion. Under this presence, the group must muster all their courage and draw their swords to save the two hundred passengers on board.

Watch the trailer for the second season

