Kimetsu no yaiba plans to continue to capitalize on the tremendous success the film attracted, and not content with releasing a second season of the anime, it will also have a videogame.

We recently showed you that it caused controversy because Nezuko She shows off her underwear in some attack sequences, although she has many more elements worth discussing.

They recently revealed new clips of the game Kimetsu no yaiba, in which they show us the way they will attack Zenitsu and Inosuke, who look very powerful.

Inosuke and Zenitsu they became important companions of Tanjiro in his quest to find a cure for Nezuko, and as good elements of the series, they will have their appearance in the videogame.

Recently Aniplex revealed two video clips where we can see the demon hunters in action, and yes, they both respect the movements we saw in Kimetsu no yaiba.

While Zenitsu master fast techniques like lightning, Inosuke shows skill with the sword and techniques that exploit his brute strength.

These little confrontations show just a little of what we’ll see when Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan hit consoles.

As far as we know, this game will give you the possibility to relive the most iconic moments of the anime with a story mode, although you can also face other players in 2 vs 2 combats.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan will come to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC sometime in 2021, although there is no exact date yet.

If you are a fan of anime or of sleeve and you want to take control of your favorite demon hunter, then go saving so that it does not escape you.

We recommend you:

Source.



