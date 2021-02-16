Kimetsu no yaiba reaped how much success was put in front of him with the film Mugen Train, but fans were left with the doubt if this would be the new format to give continuity to the work.

Much has been said about a possible second season, and last weekend they finally confirmed that it is already in production.

The announcement came thanks to a small trailer, where in addition to showing us the main characters, we also met the villain, who already has a few tributes thanks to cosplay.

The second season of Kimetsu no yaiba will focus on the arch titled ‘Entertainment District’, where we will meet Daki.

This character, a member of the Jūnikizuki will put in trouble Tanjiro and his friends, and how it will be so relevant, a cosplayer decided to transform into her.

As soon as the second season of Kimetsu no yaiba, Hanasaki put to work to create the impressive cosplay that we leave you below.

Quite similar to the original.

As you can see, this cosplayer from China put a lot of effort into creating this great outfit, which makes her look just like the demonic version of who is also known as Warabihime.

The next chapters of Kimetsu no yaiba will introduce us in greater depth to Daki, although if you have already read the manga you will know that it will be an essential part of the arc ‘Entertainment District’.

Unfortunately, there is still no final date for the premiere of the new season, so you will have to be very patient.

If you want to keep track of the work of Hanasaki, you can do it through your official Instagram account, where you will find outfits of Kimetsu no yaiba and many other anime.

What do you think of this cosplay? Does the character do justice?

We recommend you:

Source.



