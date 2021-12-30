Currently fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba they are having a good time. The beloved creation of Koyoharu Gotouge has returned to the anime world with its long-awaited second season. Now we are finally looking at Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke Y Zenitsu continue your search for Muzan in the arch of the entertainment district.

The episodes that have come out so far have been liked by the public and have reminded us why we fell in love with Kimetsu no yaiba first. Although there is only one chapter left to be released, that does not mean that it will be the last we see of the demon hunters. In fact we bring you a commendable nezuko cosplay that goes very according to the dates.

A great cosplay of Nezuko from Kimetsu no Yaiba worth sharing

In the past we have seen many cosplayers make characterizations of various characters from Kimetsu no yaiba, which shows how popular this franchise is. This time we bring you one of Nezuko, the sister of Tanjiro, from the hand of the artist Faid eyren. In addition to being very good, his choice of setting seemed very suitable for the dates.

Eyren decided to share his nezuko cosplay via Reddit. In addition to demonstrating his fanaticism for Kimetsu no yaiba, the cosplayer indicated that she had wanted to make an image with snow for a long time. Unfortunately this precipitation did not happen in Tokyo, where she is, so she decided to take a little trip. If asked, we think it was worth it.

In terms of clothing, it seems to us that Faid eyren managed to make an excellent replica of the garments with which we always see Nezuko in Kimetsu no yaiba. Of course, taking photos in a place with the appearance of Japan feudal, and full of snow, make us remember the first time we saw this character and his brother.

We may have to wait a long time after January 2, 2022 to see the anime of Kimetsu no yaiba. However, this cosplay from Nezuko It could make the wait more bearable. Not to mention that we will surely see many more in the future. Did you like the work of Faid eyren?

For more content about anime, we recommend:

[Fuente]