Finally, Funimation has released Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train on USA, the highest grossing anime film in history. So, if you haven’t been able to see it, it’s your time to enjoy it. Although, not in all regions.

Unfortunately, it is not yet available in all regions (including Mexico Y Latin America), but maybe you don’t have to wait that long. The announcement of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train on Funimation was made through Twitter just a few hours ago and there is already a large part of the community was able to enjoy this movie from their home.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train will be in Mexico and Latin America very soon

On the official site of Kimetsu no yaiba from Funimation, in the movies section you can already see the movie, both in its original language and in its dubbing into English. So, in countries like USA Y UK arrived early. And, in others like Mexico it will come very soon.

Although the official page of Funimation Latin America has not given any announcement about Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, on the official page of the series, has already been cataloged. Also, the official movie poster is now the presentation cover. So, I will probably soon get to Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia is long awaited movie.

