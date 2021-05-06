Currently, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, is available in cinemas not only in the United States, but also in Mexico and several Latin American countries.

However, it should not be forgotten that the pandemic caused by coronavirus is still very current. It is for the same reason that many fans, instead of going to theaters, prefer to stay at home and not take risks. They are certainly waiting for their home version.

The Kimetsu no Yaiba movie is now in theaters

At the moment there is no date for its publication in the form of Blu-ray and DVD. It seems that Aniplex of America, the distribution company, wants to take it easy.

But when it comes to digital shopping, there is better news. It will be from June 22 that this adventure of Tanjirou Kamado and your friends are available. Now, where can it be purchased? At least it is fully confirmed that it can be seen via the PlayStation Store.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train: It is already a success in Spain, Latin America and the USA

Only the information did not come from Sonybut because of a company mistake. Apparently someone made a mistake and posted early to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

Later, it was removed, but not before many people noticed. It should be noted that as far as we know it was in English-speaking territories. What about Latin America? We will have to wait and see what happens.

Regarding its availability in video-on-demand services, we want to imagine that at some point it will reach Funimation Y Netflix. It can even be thought that not only subtitled, but with dubbing in Spanish.

At least it is evident that these platforms want to offer an extra to Latin American consumers. But it is very difficult to be sure if this version will be ready on the date we mentioned before.

The fact is that if you are a fan of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train it cannot be set aside. Especially because it is the link between the first and second seasons of the anime.

All its content is part of the canon, that is, it comes from the manga. If you don’t watch this movie it could be confusing to watch the new wave of episodes. They are supposed to be released this year, and some suspect it will be in the fall.

