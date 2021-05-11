The present day, Konnichiwa Fest made a major announcement about the film Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train. This has become the anime with the greatest success in all the countries of the region in its opening weekend. They have announced that the next May 20, 2021 will arrive with your version of Latin Spanish to 4D cinemas and subtitled for IMAX-type cinemas. And do not worry, They have already confirmed that it is precisely with the dubbing of the series. As fans requested.

This news is a great surprise for fans of the saga who have kept Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train between the first ten places of the national box office to this film. Currently only in Mexico They have accumulated more than 52 million pesos at the box office (about 3 million dollars). on Colombia, Argentina and Central America it was also # 1 at the box office. And, it has become the highest-grossing anime movie ever and It is the first non-Hollywood film to reach # 1 in the 2020 Box office.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, the most successful movie of 2020

If you have not seen this movie in Enines, here is our recommendation. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train It is one of the best movies of the year. If you are not so much a fan of the saga or you have not seen the anime, do not worry, it is still a quite enjoyable movie. This covers chapters 54-69 of the manga and is self-concluding. Explain what corresponds to the arc of the Mugen train where we see Tanjiro, Inosuke, Nezuko and Zenitsu join Kyojuro rengoku, a pillar of the association to fight a demon.

Thanks to the concept of + QueCine from Cinépolis and the effort of Konnichiwa Fest is that, in addition to the dubbing into Latin Spanish that we saw in the series, there will be a version for 4DX and IMAX. They confirmed that the dubbing will be the same as that seen in the series, It will not be produced in Spain or with any other cast. Unfortunately, the IMAX version will only be subtitled.

