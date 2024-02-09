The new 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie, which will immerse us in the pillars' training arc, is just a few days away from its premiere and all fans are eager to see the premiere of the new season of the famous anime. It should be noted that this film will join the last episode of the third installment of the series with the first of its fourth part, which brings with it a lot of expectation from the followers of the mangaka's work. Koyoharu Gotōge.
The launch of this film in Peru, as well as in other Latin American countries, will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2024 and is part of a series of events that will take place around the world. For this reason, in this note we will tell you in which theaters you can see the premiere of chapter 1 of season 4 of the anime also known as 'Demon Slayer', which will be more than an hour long.
Where to see the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie in Peru?
The movie of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' will arrive in Peru in the coming days and is the perfect opportunity to see the premiere of season 4 of the anime before its launch on streaming platforms. The long-awaited film can be seen in theaters Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, among others, so here we show you a guide so you can purchase your pre-sale tickets:
In which Cineplanet theaters can you watch the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?
- CP Alcazar
- CP Arequipa
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Brazil
- CP Cajamarca
- CP Caminos del Inca
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Center
- CP Civic Center
- CP Chiclayo
- CP Comas
- CP Cusco
- CP El Polo
- CP Civil Guard
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- CP Huánuco Real Plaza
- CP Juliaca
- CP La Molina
- CP Lurín
- CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo
- CP Mall del Sur
- CP North
- CP Piura
- CP Piura Real Plaza
- CP Plaza Santa Catalina
- Spring CP
- CPPro
- CP Pucallpa
- CP Puno
- CP Puruchuco
- CP Risso
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Juan de Lurigancho
- CP San Miguel
- CP Santa Clara
- CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- CP Tacna
- CP Trujillo Center
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza
- CP Window
- CP Villa El Salvador
- CP Villa María del Triunfo
In which Cinemark theaters to see the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Huancayo
- Cinemark Huánuco
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
- Cinemark MallPlaza Bellavista
- Cinemark MallPlaza Comas
- Cinemark MallPlaza Trujillo
- Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa
- Cinemark Megaplaza
- Cinemark Piura
- Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur
- Cinemark San Miguel
In which Cinépolis theaters can you watch the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?
- Cinépolis Larcomar
- Cinépolis Plaza Norte
- Cinépolis Santa Anita
In which UVK theaters can you watch the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?
- UVK Ilo
- UVK El Agustino
- UVK Platinum Panorama
- UVK San Martin
- UVK Tumbes
What is the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie about?
“Tanjiro will visit Himejima, the pillar of the Stone, who intends to prepare him for his future battles. Training to become a hashira (pillar), a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps, is intense and demanding. Getting Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues searching for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki,” narrates the official synopsis of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba: heading to the training of the pillars'.
