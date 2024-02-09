The new 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie, which will immerse us in the pillars' training arc, is just a few days away from its premiere and all fans are eager to see the premiere of the new season of the famous anime. It should be noted that this film will join the last episode of the third installment of the series with the first of its fourth part, which brings with it a lot of expectation from the followers of the mangaka's work. Koyoharu Gotōge.

The launch of this film in Peru, as well as in other Latin American countries, will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2024 and is part of a series of events that will take place around the world. For this reason, in this note we will tell you in which theaters you can see the premiere of chapter 1 of season 4 of the anime also known as 'Demon Slayer', which will be more than an hour long.

Where to see the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie in Peru?

The movie of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' will arrive in Peru in the coming days and is the perfect opportunity to see the premiere of season 4 of the anime before its launch on streaming platforms. The long-awaited film can be seen in theaters Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, among others, so here we show you a guide so you can purchase your pre-sale tickets:

In which Cineplanet theaters can you watch the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Cajamarca

CP Caminos del Inca

CP Canto Grande

CP Center

CP Civic Center

CP Chiclayo

CP Comas

CP Cusco

CP El Polo

CP Civil Guard

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP Huánuco Real Plaza

CP Juliaca

CP La Molina

CP Lurín

CP Mall Aventura Chiclayo

CP Mall del Sur

CP North

CP Piura

CP Piura Real Plaza

CP Plaza Santa Catalina

Spring CP

CPPro

CP Pucallpa

CP Puno

CP Puruchuco

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Juan de Lurigancho

CP San Miguel

CP Santa Clara

CP Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

CP Tacna

CP Trujillo Center

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

CP Window

CP Villa El Salvador

CP Villa María del Triunfo

In which Cinemark theaters to see the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Huancayo

Cinemark Huánuco

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark MallPlaza Bellavista

Cinemark MallPlaza Comas

Cinemark MallPlaza Trujillo

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Cinemark Megaplaza

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur

Cinemark San Miguel

In which Cinépolis theaters can you watch the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?

Cinépolis Larcomar

Cinépolis Plaza Norte

Cinépolis Santa Anita

In which UVK theaters can you watch the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie?

UVK Ilo

UVK El Agustino

UVK Platinum Panorama

UVK San Martin

UVK Tumbes

What is the 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' movie about?

“Tanjiro will visit Himejima, the pillar of the Stone, who intends to prepare him for his future battles. Training to become a hashira (pillar), a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps, is intense and demanding. Getting Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues searching for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki,” narrates the official synopsis of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba: heading to the training of the pillars'.

