The third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It has no window or release date but many are waiting for more information. What fans do know is that Mitsuri Kanroji, the Pillar of Love so popular in fan art and cosplay, will return with her.

At least as far as the anime Kanroji appears in the first season. However, it cannot be said that his presence is very relevant. He only enters the scene with the other Pillars.

Back then a lot of the dialogues of this demon slayer are mental. Mitsuri Kanroji takes his time seeing her classmates and even fantasizes about them a bit.

We recommend you: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Shinobu has the most charming look with this cosplay.

It is not for nothing that she has a romantic-type personality and is somewhat infatuated. She also hinted that she is attracted to them, especially because of the way she is. But as we mentioned before, this is just a sketch about this character in the series.

Font: Instagram.

Those who have already read the manga Kimetsu no Yaiba know what to expect from the Pillar of Love in the third season of the anime. But those who only see the animated adaptation hope that it will surprise them.

That hasn’t stopped Mitsuri Kanroji from being the go-to choice for cosplayers when it comes to cosplaying. She has an extremely attractive design that draws the attention of many even if they are not fans of the series.

Font: Instagram.

Mitsuri Kanroji in a cosplay while the third season arrives

The Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay that we share this time is a contribution of the cosplayer Txeng Yin | Nono (@txengyin). As you can see she recreated the Pillar of Love in Kimetsu no Yaiba in a natural environment.

That makes her long pink hair with light green tips stand out, in addition to her hairstyle arranged in the form of a pair of long and thick braids. He still has a sloppy fringe.

Font: Instagram.

The outfit she wears is the same as the one worn by Mitsuri Kanroji, which includes a short skirt and green striped socks, as well as blue ones. To the above we must add the demon hunter uniform, which has various settings.

Font: Instagram.

Especially a neckline and other changes to make it fit better. In short, it is an interpretation adjusted to the appearance of this character.

In addition to Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.