The most striking image is definitely that of Nezuko in her demon form. The actress has managed to capture the determined look of our beloved Nezuko, at the same time that she shows how powerful and dangerous she can be by making use of her demonic powers.

But contrast is always good, which is probably why the Twitter account also shares three other fantastic images with us, too, in their own way. We’re talking about Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke doing their best to dress like women.

The group’s effort in the manga might not be convincing, but that of the actors is… at least in terms of conveying the personality of these characters that we love so much.

But… what other characters can we see in the adaptation of Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Thanks to what the play account has previously shared on its networks, we know that other characters like Tengen Uzui, Kyojuro Rengoku, Mitsuri Kanroji, Shinobu Kocho and many more will also appear and they look fantastic.

Let’s hope this is an adaptation worthy of all the emotions that the “Red Light District” arc awakens in us. For the moment everything looks good, because the tragic story of Gyutaro and Daki is luckily still present, as it should be.

