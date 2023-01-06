inside of Kimetsu no Yaiba there are several female characters, and among them two stand out, Kanao Tsuyuri and Mitsuri Kanroji, who have a wide presence in fan art and cosplay.

The first is the adoptive sister of Shinobu Kocho, and although she is barely in training, she is a promising demon hunter. As for the second one, she is the Pillar of Love, which is the highest rank of the hunters and is quite skilled in combat.

Although both exterminate demons they could not be more different. Kanao is a serious and somewhat shy girl, who always smiles slightly. To make important decisions, she turns to a coin, an old habit that Kanae instilled in her.

However, when she met Tanjiro Kamado, she had to put him aside. He really made a deep impression on her and it could well be said that the relationship between the two began, which grew little by little.

Font: Instagram.

Tsuyuri, for her part, has an infatuated and hesitant personality in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Not for nothing in the meeting with the other Pillars he carefully examined each one of them.

But when the moment of truth arrives, she is quite good at using her katana that has a special design. The above mentioned are just a few reasons why Kanao Tsuyuri and Mitsuri Kanroji are favorites of many and stand out in cosplay.

Kanao Tsuyuri and Mitsuri Kanroji in a double cosplay

The cosplay that we share this time it is double and a couple of cosplayers play Kanao Tsuyuri and Mitsuri Kanroji from Kimetsu no Yaiba.

In the case of Kanao, she is represented by @tintin.fi, while Mitsuri is embodied by @sweet.kitsune.

In both cases they are characterized as these characters, with the distinctive hair color and hairstyle. The same applies to the suits that are adjusted to the complexion of each one.

Font: Instagram.

At least in the anime it hasn’t happened yet that Kanao Tsuyuri and Mitsuri Kanroji are together. But in certain products or illustrations sometimes they are.

This is completely normal and all because there is a range difference between the two. To complement this work, the cosplayers decided to take their photos in a snowy environment. It’s a nice touch, although it wasn’t something that was necessary.

In addition to Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.