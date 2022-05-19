We have already introduced you to the world of uncensored anime figures, or as we call them: for the pigs. Now, Inosuke’s Kimetsu no Yaiba has its own uncensored figure in which… we clearly see that his fighting style is very animalistic.

This uncensored figure of Inosuke from Kimetsu no Yaiba is the work of GK Figuresin which we see a perfectly detailed resin model and with a great surprise under his clothes, because they spent the time to reproduce his body well and not to make him a eunuch.

Kimetsu no Yaiba has a few other figures of this type | Source: GK Figures

Also, this has a set of interchangeable parts, including his pig mask, a strange and slimy translucent plastic dough and even a chain so that you feel like a Game of Thrones character in the middle of the demon hunt of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

You can exchange its pieces and make it to your liking | Source: GK Figures

This piece it is on presale on the brand’s official site for a price of SGD 430 (Singapore dollars) plus your shipping costs, which would be about 6,300 Mexican pesos without counting shipping costs.

This uncensored figure of Inosuke is not official | Source: GK Figures

We recommend: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tengen’s wives receive censorship in China

Uncensored anime figures

Although this shocks you, the market for uncensored anime figures is quite common. Recently, a nude eren figure and another one of mikasa uncensoredcaused quite a stir on the Internet due to the popularity of Shingeki no Kyojinso this same one from Inosuke will also have a great impact among the fans.

Nevertheless, this is a part of the anime collectibles market that has been around for quite some time and that shows us both the creativity and the effort that 3D modelers put into it when it comes to making figures for pigs.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. We also invite you to our Discord where we talk about anime and other topics.