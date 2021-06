June 22, 2021CommentRecent

Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan already has a release date in Japan. The Demon Slayer game introduces its story mode and universe with this action-packed gameplay trailer, showing the struggles that await Tanjiro Kamado on his journey to heal Nezuko. Developed by CyberConnect2, the Kimetsu no Yaiba game will be available in Japan on October 14.