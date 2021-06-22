The CyberConnect2 game, based on Demon Slayer, will debut in the East this fall.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan remains unconfirmed for its Western premiere, but Japanese gamers already know when they will enjoy the new CyberConnect2 and Aniplex proposal. Demon Slayer game will be available in Japan on October 14, and his study accompanies the announcement with a new gameplay trailer of the game focused on the story, as well as in the combats that await Tanjiro Kamado in his adventures.

Beyond the Versus Mode battle arena battles, the Kimetsu no Yaiba game will feature a story mode that will cover the contents of the first season from the anime. Right up to the Infinity Train arc, the movie released in theaters a few months ago. And this mode will offer much more than those 1 Vs. 1 battles between the characters of the series, as seen in this trailer. Along with it, Aniplex has presented the cover of the Kimetsu no Yaiba game, which has been designed by the artists of Ufotable, and what we offer you below.

Likewise, it has been confirmed (via Gematsu) that the Kimetsu no Yaiba game will feature a physical edition for PS4 and PS5, as well as a limited edition of PS4, and a digital Deluxe edition. The Limited Edition, exclusive to PS4, includes the Kimetsu no Yaiba game, early download codes for the characters from the Kimetsu Gakuen spinoff, 13 avatars and two themes for PS4, costumes for the characters, and a figure of the characters with support to hold the mobile. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes all of the above except for the figure, for more than obvious reasons.

Given the these editions are for the Japanese public, it is possible that, if one day it reaches the West, the game will expand its physical editions to the rest of the consoles. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan will be available in Japan on October 14. As we wait for its premiere, and to know if the game will leave the island or not, we invite you to review the gameplay trailer of Tanjiro (Hinokami Kagura), as well as this other demonstration of Rengoku and his skills in the game.

More about: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, CyberConnect2, Aniplex and Japan.