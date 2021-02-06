Originally, the game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Kepputan was promoted as an exclusive to Playstation 4.

That was when it was announced in March 2020, and it was thought that it would not reach other platforms. However, it seems that plans have changed.

A new report from the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that it will come to more hardware. Among them is the successor of this console, the Playstation 5.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba game coming to other systems

The other two are the Xbox One Y Pc through Steam. At least as far as the original of PS4, will be released in 2021 in Japan. In this post it was confirmed that the game will have a story mode or Story Mode.

This one can be enjoyed from the anime plot of ufotable. Likewise, it will have a Tag Battle Mode. In this it will be possible to control various characters in the series using simple controls. The latter has not been well received.

Kimetsu no Yaiba already has Latin dubbing on Netflix

What happens is that many complain is that most companies only take advantage of action manga and anime to make style games brawler or sand.

That is, they only focus on battles, and leave aside the possibility of creating something more ambitious. So the mention of ‘simple controls’ suggests a title that only builds on the success of the franchise Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Certainly, that is very possible.

The appearance of several characters in the series is confirmed

This game is developed by CyberConnect2, who already has extensive experience working with titles from the series Naruto. As for the publication, it falls on Aniplex, which is a division of Sony Music focused on anime and music in the land of the Rising Sun.

Through a scanned page of the magazine it was confirmed that in addition to Tanjirou Kamado, your sister will appear in the game Nezuko, as well as Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

Something that has also been pointed out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Kepputan is’ ​​where is the version for Nintendo switch? ‘.

With how well the console is doing in sales in the Far East, it doesn’t seem like a good idea to ignore it. Especially since the PS4 is on the way out, the PS5 just takes off and the Xbox One… well, we better not even talk.

Although maybe Aniplex you are thinking that the game will sell more in the West than in your home country.

Source.



