Currently, the first console game based on Kimetsu no yaiba. Is about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan.

As the weeks go by, the characters that will be present in this adventure are revealed, and this Thursday, another was announced. It is none other than the famed Pillar of Flame, the powerful and skillful Kyojuro rengoku. He appeared towards the end of the first season of the anime ufotable.

Kyojuro Rengoku has become popular thanks to the new movie

However, his biggest role was in the first animated film of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train.

There he had a great battle between powerful enemies, and many fans have great memories of him. So it was essential that it appear in this new title. The ad was given in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from Shueisha, in its 24th edition corresponding to this year. There are a few days until your departure.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train arrives in Mexico and Latin America with Latin dubbing

So we will have to be patient, and it is likely that the first images will arrive on the weekend. Although it is also possible that they are filtered before.

It is not uncommon for surprises from the Shonen jump come out earlier than expected. The magazine goes through so many hands! Perhaps to coincide with his departure some advance will be published. At least to see it in action. It is an aspect that you should take care of a lot CyberConnect2. The fire should look its best.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is out this year

Although after seeing what they have done to the aquatic attacks of Tanjirou Kamado on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, things may be going quite well.

In addition to Rengoku Y Tanjirou, several more characters are confirmed for this game. They are nothing less than Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Giyu Tomioka, Sakonji Urokodaki, Sabito, Makomo Y Shinobu kocho.

At the moment this game does not have a firm release date, not even in Japan. Originally, it was announced for the PS4. But it was later confirmed to PS5, in addition to Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S and PC via Steam.

Although there is no video as such that shows Kyojuro rengoku, we leave you a recording of the game. This shows the Versus Mode of this new title, and has a duration of about seven minutes.

Fountain.



