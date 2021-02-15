After a long wait, it was finally possible to appreciate a little more of the game of Kimetsu no yaiba which is supposed to be released at least this year in Japan and will be available in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC through Steam.

The first thing that can be appreciated is the clear hand of Cyberconnect2, the developers of the series Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm. Why do we say it? The combat scenario in the game Kimetsu no yaiba It is 3D, it is wide and the characters move with very short steps.

If that were not enough, in the game of Kimetsu no yaiba we also have strikers type characters like in Naruto games. Be careful, being a title where swords are used, the melee combat changes a bit. Let’s say that experience is not about being like Samurai shodown, is more action.

We also have attacks that activate animated sequences where you can see the characters from Kimetsu no yaiba making movements much more showy and spectacular. In other words, it is already a visual experience with which they have never failed in Cyberconnect2.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan – also has new trailers with Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado

The Aniplex pubisher and the developer CyberConnect2 released new images and screenshots for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppuutan that presents the characters Tanjiro Y Nezuko kamado, with whom you can play in multiplayer mode.

It is worth noting that Tanjiro use the combat style learned under the tutelage of Sakonji Urokodaki Y Nezuko use his demon powers. In addition to the new advances they present that show us a little more of the action of Kimetsu no yaiba, Aniplex also featured the second volume of the video series Development report‘of the game that you can see here.

What do you think of these trailers for the Kimetsu no yaiba? Do you like how the game mechanics look?




