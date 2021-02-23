Censorship in video games is an issue that is usually present in both the West and the East; whether you play like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have to remove bloody scenes to get to Japan, or conversely, with titles from the Japanese country being modified to reach America.

On this, the president and CEO of CyberConnect2, Hiroshi Matsuyama, discussed in a recent interview the possible censorship by Sony, for the game to be released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami keppuutan.

This obviously would have a great echo in the community, not only from video games, but also from anime.

Well, it should be remembered that this franchise is one of the most successful currently worldwide, considering that his most recent film Mugen train broke all possible records in Japan, and plans to do the same in the rest of the world.

Now it will also have its own video game, which will have a certain dose of action and violence considering the theme of the original work … that is, They hunt down and eliminate bloodthirsty demons.

About it, Matsuyama commented that CyberConnect2 is developing the game with the ranking system ZERO from Japan in mind; in an attempt to put the title in a good category, because also Sony has additional restrictions when it comes to releases on their consoles.

And one of the strictest guidelines in Sony is related to excessive blood and dismemberment.

Naruto and Dragon Ball did not face the same censorship from Sony

East CEO He gave as an example two games that have had different responses from Sony in terms of censorship, and from there what can they expect for Kimetsu no yaiba.

The first one is Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, in which Minato Namikaze should have turned up with no arms (given the story), but Sony he did not allow it, so he appears with his body intact.

On the other hand, in Dragonball Z: Kakarot Nappa sever one of the arms of Have shin han, Y Sony he had no problem leaving it like that. Matsuyama explained that These differences have to do with how Sony categorizes franchises.

Being Naruto a ‘more child-friendly’ play, while Dragon ball has more adolescent and adult audience.

That said, the problem is that the popularity of Kimetsu no yaiba makes it a title with a fairly diverse audience; so they don’t want to restrict it to having a +18 rating due to the violence of the theme, but at the same time they want to stay as true to the original story as possible.

Definitely CyberConnect2 has a rather complicated job to satisfy both the fans and to comply with the restrictions of Sony.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

