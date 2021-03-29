Last weekend we had the premiere of Kimetsu no yaiba in Latin Spanish through Funimation and also the Anime Japan 2021 (March 27-30).

And, thanks to AdmirableFondant0 In r / anime, we have the preview of the second season.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

During the Anime Japan 2021, actresses and voice actors of the series made a stream in which they shared new images of the following season that correspond to the first chapter.

In this livestream, we have the main characters of Kimetsu no yaiba on his next mission with Tengen Uzui.

Although these images do not give more information than the trailer for the second season that had already been sharedIt’s nice that the team wanted to share this with their fans.

Tengen Uzui in his design for the Red Light District arch

It is expected that Kimetsu no yaiba I arrived with him red light district arch in mid-2021, hopefully we will have an official date soon.

This arc has already generated controversy over the issues that this arc touches in which women are seen as a service or object to pay for.

Here’s the subs for the new Kimetsu No Yaiba (Demon Slayer) Season 2: Entertainment District arc announcement trailer! Season 2 will be out in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I5Zq8TDAZl – ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 14, 2021

Mugen Train movie

While we wait for the announcement of the date of Kimetsu no yaiba officially, on April 22, we will be able to see in cinemas of Latin America the movie.

Hopefully, unlike USA, this does not arrive censored or with the classification for adults.

