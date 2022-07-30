With the premiere of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba fans of cosplay had more characters to be inspired by and there was no lack of those who decided to play the wives of Tengen Uzui.

Among them stands out in particular Hinatsuruwho like the others is a demon hunter and also a kunoichi or woman ninja. She is part of Demon Extermination Corps and stands out for its personality.

From what could be seen in the anime and manga, he has an affable and calm character. There is no lack of those who compare her with the protagonist of the series, Tanjirou Kamadodue to his way of being.

We recommend: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mistykittyyy makes a cute and daring Nezuko cosplay.

But when the time comes, she is very brave and determined. She is able to make plans on the fly and displays strategic thinking. Take advantage of your knowledge of ninjutsu to embarrass their rivals, and especially the demons.

Font: ufotable.

Only in the case of Daki he was too powerful an enemy for her and the other wives of Tengei-Uzui. Fortunately, things turned out well thanks to the efforts of the Pillar of Sound.

Likewise, from Tanjirou and his sister nezuko like Inosuke Y Zenitsu. Since Hinatsuru appeared in the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba several cosplayers have dedicated more than one cosplay both her and her companions.

Font: Instagram.

Hinatsuru in a Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay without Makio and Suma

The cosplay what we bring you from Hinatsuru of Kimetsu no Yaiba it is a contribution of Karen G. (@karengwaifu). As you can see, she keeps her long black hair styled in a large ponytail.

He also has a mole under one of his eyes. As for her outfit, it is similar to the one that appears in the series, which is purple and has an irregular square pattern. The same maintains the neckline and edges of white fabric.

Font: Instagram.

carries the obi or striped girdle around the waist and black fishnet stockings. Due to the way the photo was taken it cannot be seen if he is wearing sandals or not.

What his has in his hand is the classic kunaia weapon ninja that Hinatsuru and the other wives of uzui they usually wear. In short, it is a good interpretation of this character. Let’s see if by chance it appears in the third season of the anime.

In addition to Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.