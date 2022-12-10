From April 2023at least through Fuji TV in Japan, the third season will air Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Swordsmiths Village Arc. Added to this news it is also revealed that we will have a tour around the world.

The information was revealed just after the end of the infinity train movie special that aired on Fuji TV. last December 10. Also, the first episode will be a special transmission that will last one hour.

Just before the transmission of the first episodes of the Swordsmiths Arc begins, from February 3 Kimetsu no Yaiba will begin a Tour around the World which is called “Reunion on the crescent moon, heading to the Village of the Swordsmiths”.

This film consists of episodes 10 and 11 of the second season and the first episode of the Swordsmiths Arc. This will start in Japan and will eventually air in 80 countries around the world.

What are the Pillars that will appear in the Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmiths Arc?

The Swordsmiths Arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba will show us for the first time in action two Pillars that have not yet fought: Mitsuri Kanroji “The Hashira of Love” and Muichiro Tokito “The Hashira of the Mist”.

We talked to you once about them in a special dedicated to who are the strongest pillars of the series and there you can find out what their abilities are. Surely you can get an idea of ​​the extent of his power.

On the other hand, if you are still not up to date with this series, we remind you that you can watch it through Crunchroll. Another option is Netflix with the first season.

