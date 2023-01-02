With the arrival of 2023, the official Twitter accounts of various manga and anime shared official arts to celebrate the New Year, and that of Kimetsu no Yaiba was no exception.

This is how @kimetsu_off published an illustration with the main characters of the series. There appear the brothers Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, as well as Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. But there are three of the Pillars that are very popular.

On one side you can see Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound, who was a very important character in the second season of the anime. From the other appear Mitsuri Kanroji, the Pillar of Love, as well as Muichiro Tokito, the Pillar of Mist.

We recommend: Kanao from Kimetsu no Yaiba shows how cute the black demon hunter uniform looks.

The latter two will play a vital role in the third wave of episodes. As can be seen almost all the characters in the art wear kimono. That is the traditional way of dressing in Japan to receive the New Year.

Fountain: ufotable.

A motif that appears on some of the characters are rabbit-related designs. This is because this is the Year of the Water Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac.

Although it is a tradition native to China in Japan it is also deeply rooted. It’s just that the Chinese New Year hasn’t started yet.

It always starts after the drive in the West and it will start until January 22. This illustration of Kimetsu no Yaiba for 2023 it still celebrates it.

When will Kimetsu no Yaiba return in 2023?

For what was released last year the third season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It will be one of the spring 2023 premieres. Its launch will be in April of this year but the exact date remains to be known.

Before that happens, the first episodes of this new installment will have a preview. That will be through theaters in various countries. It is a way of promoting the continuation of the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado and his faithful friends.

Fountain: ufotable.

The showings of these episodes will start on February 3 in Japan, so there is a possibility that the specific release date will be announced on that day or a little later.

What is certain is that many are waiting for the return of this anime. The sequel will once again be in the hands of ufotable, a studio that has done an excellent job adapting the original manga. The only thing that can be done is to be patient.

In addition to Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.