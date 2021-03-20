Many fans of video games and electronic sports are also fans of Japanese animation. For some reason, both industries are closely tied between people’s tastes, so it is not uncommon to see players demonstrating their passion for anime.

Companies know this and that is why we are starting to see more collaborations between products focused on gaming and some anime series. The most recent case comes from Lenovo, which announced a new chair inspired by Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This computer manufacturer based in China introduced the new player seat, which takes the image of the character Giyu Tomioka to capture it both on the backrest and on the armrests.

This Kimetsu no Yaiba gamer chair will not be for sale, but only five will be given away through Lenovo’s official page at Japan. However, we are sure that anyone would like to have one of them to show off the power of this powerful character.

Carry your katana in the style of Kimetsu no Yaiba

The gamer chair of Kimetsu no yaiba not only does it look as imposing as Giyu Tomioka. In addition to having the colors of this character, it also has a space to carry the very Nichirin sword, which will be included with the seat.

However, this replica of the katana is mere decoration, as it cannot even be drawn. Even so, the design looks spectacular and would certainly be the perfect gift for any gamer fan of Demon Slayer.

We hope that Lenovo, or any other brand related to gaming products, will do more of these kinds of collaborations. We are sure that more than one in Mexico would like to have their own themed headset. Kimetsu no yaiba or, why not, of Dragon Ball Z.

Source.



