CyberConnect2 gameplay will be expanded with the fighters featured in the Red Light District arc.

Anyone who is even remotely involved in the world of anime will recognize the name of Kimetsu no Yaiba, one of the most popular series of the moment. This fame led him to obtain a large number of sales with his video game Guardians of the Night: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Chronicles of Hinokami, developed by the CyberConnect2 studio and released back in October 2021. Since then, its managers have been polishing the game both in technical aspects and in fan recognizable contentbut it seems that this has only just begun.

If you follow the adventures of Tanjiro in the anime, you will know that the arc of the Red District. As they anticipate from Gematsu, the spectacular battles of the last chapters have led CyberConnect2 to want to update its game with the new characters in the series, for which the next ones have already been announced. paid DLC packs to introduce these fighters into the game. Below is the list of demons and hunters that will be introduced through the versus mode.

Tengen Uzui



Daki



Gyutarō



Nezuko Kamado (New form)



Tanjiro Kamado (Red District Arc)



Zenitsu Agatsuma (Red District Arc)



Inosuke Hashibira (Red Light District Arc) See also Oscar 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock live

If you like the fights of Tanjiro and company in the Kimetsu no Yaiba series, in our review of Night Watch – The Hinokami Chronicles we tell you the reasons why you should try this game. Because, although its rhythm has not finished convincing us, it is still a perfect adventure for any anime fan.

More about: Kimetsu no Yaiba, DLC and CyberConnect2.