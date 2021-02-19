Kimetsu no yaiba will go down in the history of manga and anime as one of the most popular in these times, especially because of the madness that his first film meant, both in Japan as in the rest of the world, as well as the impressive number of copies sold for the manga.

Its author, Koyoharu Gotouge has been recognized not only by her colleagues in Japanbut for the rest of the world. In this case it is about their inclusion in the prestigious list that the magazine TIME year after year.

Known as TIME 100 Next List, this annual list uncovers the most promising names, no matter what area they specialize in.

There is everything from actors to activists, and you’re sure to find some pretty big names; this list included Koyoharu Gotouge as a rising star within the entertainment industry. It is the first time that a mangaka enters this list.

Tanjiro’s personality is very similar to that of its creator

The following words were written about the author:

Under the author name Koyoharu Gotouge, the first chapter of the Demon Slayer series was published in 2016.

While Gotouge maintains her anonymity in public, Kohei Ohnishi – an editor of Weekly Shonen Jump, the manga magazine that publishes Demon slayer – says that the writer’s personality really shines through in the story, particularly in Tanjiro’s serious but honest nature. , as well as his strong sense of responsibility.

For the moment Gotouge he is taking a well-deserved break after finishing the manga early last year, in the meantime we are awaiting the adaptation of the second season of the anime.

It is unknown if the author will continue to work in the manga industry, although she has already commented that she would like her next project to be a romantic comedy.

