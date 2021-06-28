SEGA has confirmed the official name with which the video game will reach Spain Y Europe: Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba) The Chronicles of Hinokami. This video game will arrive on the same day as the rest of the world, the October 15th will be available in PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

SEGA Europe released a trailer for this video game from Kimetsu no yaiba which is completely subtitled in Spanish. In this, we were able to confirm the name and date when it will arrive. For those who live in Spain, the name will not be foreign to them Guardians of the night, because that was the name with which the saga of Koyoharu Gotouge.

Will this version of Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles also arrive in Mexico and Latin America?

The information you have given SEGA to date they do not allow to know if Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will arrive with the same title for Mexico and Latin America. This decision could affect the reception of this adaptation, as recently happened to My hero academia with its dubbing in USA which was different from the one seen in the movies.

But, the trailer for Guardians of the Night (Kimetsu no Yaiba) The Chronicles of Hinokami can you give us some clues about it.

The trailer shared by SEGA Europe (currently found as ‘hidden’) has a subtitle to a variant of Spanish commonly used in Mexico and Latin America.

For example; so much Tanjiro like the devil Yahaba (one of the first demons you have to defeat) use this variation of the language.

However, on the same day Koch Media Spain He had shared an advertising poster confirming the arrival in Spanish with another name: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) – The Hinokami Chronicles. This same name is the one currently available in Amazon.

So, the discrepancies between the two cartels stand out. And while SEGA do not give an official statement, we can not be sure of saying what will be the name with which it will arrive Latin America. At least, due to the type of subtitling, it is likely that it will Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) – The Hinokami Chronicles to this market.

