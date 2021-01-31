Not long ago we shared with you that the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was released in Netflix. All thanks to the good relations of this company with Aniplex of America, which has the rights to this and other productions.

Unfortunately, it is currently only viewable from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Besides being in its original language, it is also dubbed in English. And as curious as it is, in Spanish.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now located

Specifically, in Latin Spanish. The news was officially confirmed via Twitter by the person in charge, Marc winslow.

Through this social network he commented ‘CONFIRMED!!! A first-rate project deserves a first-rate dubbing. I hope that my work as a director meets all your expectations’.

To the above, he added ‘I thank Universal Cinergía [Dubbing] and everyone involved for trusting me. Available at #NetflixUSA ‘.

Kimetsu no Yaiba comes to Netflix, but don’t get excited yet

According to reports from fans who live in the United States, or who use a VPN to access the catalog of Netflix in there, the dubbing is of good quality.

Now, who lends their voices to the characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? Ivan Bastidas serves as Tanjirou Kamado, while Annie Rojas gives life to his sister, Nezuko. Jose Luis Piedra It is behind the Zenitsu Agatsuma, Y Uraz Huerta from Inosuke Hashibira.

Netflix could announce its exit in Latin America

Marc winslow is the one who lends his voice to Giyu Tomioka Y Cristina Hernandez it is Shinobu kochou. The actor Irwin Daayán is responsible for Kyoujurou Rengoku.

That’s just to name a few, although it is not yet clear who voices other characters. The fact that the Latin Spanish dubbing is now available could mean that the anime’s launch in Latin America is imminent. But it is necessary that the official announcement be given.

It would be very strange if this localization work was not available in Latin American countries. Although a problem related to rights cannot be ruled out.

The fact is that when being handled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Aniplex of America broadens the possibilities of seeing it in this region through Netflix.

As it happened precisely in the case of The Promised Neverland a few months ago.

Source.



