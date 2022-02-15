Beware that there will be some spoilers in the last breaths of this article

Kimetsu no Yaiba its second season ended in February 2022, however we are still halfway through the story and there are many mysteries to show. At every step, we will discover new breaths and techniques of the nichirin swords to face the demons.

But why are breaths so powerful? According to the manga, these allow you to increase lung capacity and the amount of oxygen to reach all of your blood, which allows you to increase the physical capacity of each demon hunter.

On the other hand, the nichirin swords channeled this force reached by the breath and thanks to the fact that they were forged from a unique mineral that constantly absorbed sunlight, they could cut the heads of demons. Sunlight, as is well known, is its only weakness in Kimetsu no Yaiba.

In addition, this technique is not only used offensively, it also works to slow down the poison that could enter his body and accelerate the coagulation of wounds, even if they are serious, as we saw in the movie. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train.

The Breath Types of Kimetsu no Yaiba

In total there are 14 Types of Breathing, but they all derive from the Sun Breathing, which was the first to be created. The first known user is Yorichi Tsugikunithe highest-ranking Upper Demonic Moonbrother, his technique served as the foundation for the rest of the Breathing Styles.

Unlike the rest of breaths, this one has thirteen postures, the last of them, the one used to kill Muzan Kibbutsuji. Nowadays, Tanjirou Kamado uses ‘a variant form of it’ known as The Dance of the God of Fire.

Yorichi Tsugikuni

Flame Breathing from Kimetsu no Yaiba

One of the most important breaths of Kimetsu no Yaiba is the Flame Breath which comes directly from the Yorichi Tsugikini. Unlike the solar one, it has nine forms and each one is more deadly than the previous one.

Where we saw its greatest use was in Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train by Kyojuro Rengoku in his fight with azaka. From this type follows:

Breath of Love

The only user of this breath is Mitsuri Kanrojiit consists solely of six unique and flexible swordsmanship styles of this pillar of the Love.

Its greatest use in Kimetsu no Yaibawe will see it in the Swordsmith Village Arcin which Mitsuri Kanroji Y Tokito Muichiro They will form a powerful alliance against the demons.

Breathing Water from Kimetsu no Yaiba

Contrary to what we might think, this is also derived directly from the Sun Breathing and is one of the most common among the demon hunter organization.

The first user we know of them is Sakonji Urokodakithe master of Giyu Tomioka and of Tanjirou Kamado. In total it has 11 main postures and can be combined with other breaths.

Three more styles are derived from this:

Breath of the Flowers

This breath has only seven forms and has only been used by Kanae Kochō and by Kanao Tsuyuri throughout the franchise.

Its most powerful use takes place during the Infinity Castle Arch from Kimetsu no Yaiba during his fight against Douma Y Muzan Kibbutsuji.

Insect Breath

This is derived directly from the Breath of the Flowers and the only known user is Shinobu Kōchothe Insect Pillar. She makes up for her lack of physical strength with attacks that poison her opponent.

We met its power in the fight between this pillar and Doumathe second upper demon moon.

Serpent’s Breath

like the Breath of the Flowersthis technique is derived from the water breathing and focuses on the flexibility of the sword, which twists and bends like a snake.

Although we do not know for sure all the postures of this one, we have seen five of them in the Infinity Castle Arch by hand Obanai Igurothe Serpent Pillar from Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Lightning Breath from Kimetsu no Yaiba

This breathing technique comes from the Sun Breathing and its best known user is Zenitsuone of the main characters of Kimetsu no Yaiba. In addition, he possesses six known stances, his most notable use being in the season two finale, against Dakithe sixth upper demon moon.

Another known user is Jigoro Kuwajima, teacher Zenitsu and of Kaigaku. The peculiarity of this breathing is the extreme speed, useful to face skillful and powerful demons.

Sound Breathing

The only breath derived from the Lightning Breath is that of Soundwith which you can read the movements of the opponent as if they were musical notes with rhythm and pitch.

Your only user in Kimetsu no Yaiba is Tengen Uzuithe Pillar of Soundwho showed his full potential in his fight against Daki Y Gyutarō at the end of Red Light District Arc.

Wind Breathing from Kimetsu no Yaiba

This technique is derived directly from the Sun Breathing and allows its user to improve their sense of touch.

In the manga, we see that its possessor Sanemi Shinazugawa You can use seven different posture styles. His best performance was seen in the Infinity Castle Arch during the fight against Kokushibo.

Mist Breath

Although, we only know of one user of the technique of Wind Breath in Kimetsu no Yaiba, there are two derivatives of it. The first is the Mist Breath from Tokito Muichirō.

During the Swordsmith Village Arcwe see the seven forms that this demon hunter can use in total.

Breath of the Beast

The only user we know of it is Hashibira Inosuke and derives directly from the Wind Breath. From the Natagumo Mountain Arc We saw how this technique can be used both offensively and for support.

It has 11 different postures, created by Inosuke Hashibira.

Rock Breath

This is derived directly from the Sun Breathing and is used by Gyomei Himejima, one of the most powerful pillars. Contrary to other breaths, this one has only four postures.

At Infinity Castle Arch from Kimetsu no Yaibawe saw how gyomei was able to use his volcanic rock against Kokushibothe top demon moon number one.

Breath of the Moon from Kimetsu no Yaiba

This breathing technique is the only known one capable of being used by a demon. Your only user is Michikatsu Tsugikuni (Kokushibo)brother of Yorichi Tsugikunithe first demon hunter and first possessor of the Sun Breathing.

Some of the 16 known postures of this breathing, we saw in the combat of the final arc of Kimetsu no Yaiba. This is one of the most powerful techniques.

