This Saturday it was confirmed that the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have a new season. Although it is known that its premiere will be this year, its exit window is a mystery.

In light of that, the series’ voice actors and actresses have devoted their time to other projects. Among them Natsuki Hanae, who plays Tanjirou Kamado, The protagonist of the story. He participates in promoting the game of Little Nightmares II.

Hanae is behind Tanjirou in Kimetsu no Yaiba

That’s when it comes to Japan. Bandai namco, which is the company that publishes this title of Tarsier Studios, took advantage of the popularity of this actor to promote him.

It is precisely his voice that can be heard in the commercials that we share with you. This publisher certainly wants to take advantage of the ‘hook’ that represents the voice of Hanae, to draw attention to this terrifying adventure in the land of the Rising Sun.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gets Season 2 and comes out this year

It is not uncommon for Western games, as is the case with Little Nightmares II, have it difficult to succeed in this nation. Use someone related to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is successful.

Especially because it comes from a very popular anime, and of course, the most successful Far East movie of all time. It is the best way to promote one of the best titles of the beginning of the year, which is already available.

Little Nightmares II is very well received by critics

Little Nightmares II went on sale on February 11, both in physical and digital format in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC Y Google Stadia.

Depending on the version, it averages between 82 to 84 out of 100 in Metacritic. It’s a very worthy sequel and is well worth giving it a try. Returning to the issue of participation Natsuki Hanae, he also promotes it extra.

What happens is that he has recorded a series of game sessions with this title, and published them through Youtube.

Sometimes playing solo, and other times with his friend Soma Saito, who is also into voice acting, and has had countless roles throughout her career.

Has not participated in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but it lacks little. We will see how this campaign influences the sales of the game.

Sources [1][2].



