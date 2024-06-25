There’s no two without three. Kimera Automobili unveils its third restomod and after EVO37 and EVO38 here is the K39. The third creation of the Italian company recalls the Lancia Beta Montecarlo of the Martini Racing team, with the bodywork also featuring the historical livery of this model. However, the latest addition to Kimera Automobili will not just be a collector’s item but will be involved in the Pikes Peak 2025, the famous uphill race that takes place every year in the United States.

The Kimera K39 challenges Pikes Peak

The new Kimera K39, which they internally renamed Hyper Retromod, was created with this purpose and this is underlined by the aerodynamic choices that make it a true racing car. Based on a monocoque carbon fiber frame, it thus takes advantage of all the lightness that this composite material can offer: it weighs only 1,110 kg. From the EVO38 comes four-wheel drive which is combined with a six-speed manual gearbox. Powering the new K39 is a 2.1 engine with a volumetric compressor capable of delivering a total power of 600 HP. And they will all be needed to try to achieve the feat on the 4.3 km of Pikes Peak.