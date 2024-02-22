Kimera presents the EVO38 as heir to EVO37inspired by Lancia Rally 037 from 1982. The EVO38 isn't really a car restomodbut rather an extreme of the philosophy that combines track performance and road versatility, with limited production only 38 specimens.

The Kimera EVO38, 4,055 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and 1,200 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm, has an aerodynamic penetration coefficient of 0.50.

Kimera EVO38 front, headlights

Inspired by Lancia SE038 “Mazinger”famous for its distinctive design and engine covers, the EVO38 takes up and takes the style to the extreme of the progenitor. The front boasts more generous air intakes, new headlights and a square grille with a red profile. The most obvious element is the enormous one “mouth” on the hood.

Kimera EVO38 rear 3/4

On the side, there are air intakes for cooling the brakes, while on the rear the speaker has been expanded. Ventilated brakes have four-piston calipers and 365 mm discs. The front tires are 245/35 on 18″ rims, the rear ones 295/30 on 19″ rims.

Motor

The Kimera EVO38 retains the longitudinal central engine, a four-cylinder in-line 2,150 cm3 with turbo and supercharger, delivering now 600 HP of power and 550 Nm of maximum torque, compared to the previous 505 HP. Numerous changes improve the mechanics, including a larger turbine size and the addition of a pop-off valve to reduce turbo lag.

Kimera engine and gearbox

The distribution system has been updated to widen the red zone of the tachometer. The gearbox remains six-speed manualbut with a shorter ratio than the EVO37, while a electro-actuated sequential gearbox with front clutches.

Structure and mechanics

The Kimera EVO38 introduces the four-wheel drivemanaged by a sophisticated system that allows the driver to adjust the distribution of traction between the front and rear axles, and to block the differentials at will. This configuration also allows you to transform the car into a rear-wheel Drive. Through steering wheel controls, it is possible to adjust the suspensions with motorized shock absorbers and a lift system to adapt to different driving conditions.

The rear maintains a central shock absorber with double spring side, while at the front there is a modern layout with shock absorbers push road. Despite the addition of all-wheel drive, Kimera Automobili's goal is to keep the weight around 1,100 kgcompensating for the increase in mass with the extensive use of fiber carbon and titanium to lighten the chassis, mechanics, systems and bodywork.

Kimera EVO38 TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Characteristics Values Engine code KA – EVO38 Positioning Central rear longitudinal Layout 4 cylinders in line Type of Fuel Gas Diet Electronic Port Fuel Injection Displacement 2150 cm3 Bore x Stroke 85 x 95mm Valves 16 Valves Distribution DOHC 4 valves per cylinder Supercharging Centrifugal turbocharger + volumetric compressor

Roots type equipped with electronically managed electroclutch Lubrication Dry sump with triple stage oil pump Cooling down Liquid with electronically controlled water pump Intercooler Air/Water with electronically managed pump Power on Electronics Compression ratio 7.5 Maximum power 600 HP din @ 7000 – 7500 rpm Maximum torque 550 Nm of which 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm Traction Rear – RWD Exchange 6 gears + manual manual control Clutch Dry twin disc diameter 184mm with hydraulic pedal control Rear differential Integrated into the gearbox with self-locking blades Front differential Self-locking (Slats and Ramps). Opt Torsen mechanical Transmission 4WD with electro-hydraulic management of the locking percentage Number of Doors 2 Step 2520 mm Length 4055 mm Length 1905 mm Height 1200 mm Resistance coefficient Cx 0.50 Front brakes Self-ventilating discs with 4 pumps (365 mm) Rear brakes Self-ventilating discs with 4 pumps (365 mm) Front tyres 245/35 R18 Rear Tyres 295/30 R19 Weight TBA Weight / Power Value TBA

All photos of the Kimera EVO38

Kimera EVO38 EVO38 front 3/4 EVO38 rear 3/4 EVO38 front EVO38 front, headlights EVo38 lateral EVO38 rear Kimera EVO37 Lancia Rally 037 and the Kimera EVO37 New Kimera EVO38

