All-wheel drive and 600 HP. These two elements would be enough to attract the attention of all enthusiasts to the new Kimera Automobili project. If every promise is due, the specialized atelier has not disregarded what was announced a few months ago, revealing its new creation: the Kimera EVO38, natural evolution of the first project, the EVO37 is new born in an exclusive number of examples. The new car was presented in its definitive guise before its official debut in front of the general public at the Geneva Motor Show, where it will be displayed alongside the great cars of the past that inspire it.

More powerful engine

The evolution of the 037 in fact carries under its skin a 2,150 cubic cm four-cylinder engine equipped with a volumetric compressor and combined turbo, placed in a central longitudinal position which delivers 600 HP compared to the 505 HP of the previous car, with 550 Nm of maximum torque already available at low speeds. To achieve these results, the turbines have been enlarged and turbo lag has been reduced thanks to the addition of a pop-off valve. The distribution system has also been improved. All combined with the six-speed gearbox, this time with shorter ratios. In the future, Kimera Automobili's next creations could have an electro-actuated sequential gearbox with front clutches, which the Piedmontese atelier is working on.

The evolution of Kimera EVO38

The new Kimera EVO038 is inspired by the Lancia SE038 “Mazinga”, an unfinished prototype that led to the birth of the all-wheel drive Delta S4. From a stylistic point of view, Kimera's new creation takes the car it takes inspiration to the extreme, with an even sportier profile, with a larger air intake at the front, a new internal design for the light clusters and new cooling elements for the braking system placed before the rear wheels. The latter consists of four-piston calipers and 365 mm discs, hidden by 245/35 front tires on 18″ wheels and 295/30 rear tires on 19″ rims. A large vent for the engine then appears on the bonnet.

Lightweight materials

Even with the presence of all-wheel drive, Kimera Automobili has tried to maintain the same low weight as the EVO37, stopping the scales at around 1,100 kg also for the EVO38. To achieve this result, the additional mass due to the transmission also on the front axle has been compensated through the massive use of carbon fiber and titanium, which will guarantee significant lightening of the chassis, mechanics, systems and bodywork. Only 38 examples will be produced with more information likely to be provided when the Kimera EVO38 debuts at the Geneva Motor Show.