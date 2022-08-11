The blue dress does not clash with the shapes of the Kimera EVO37. The restomod homage by Kimera Automobili to Lancia Rally 037 returns to Monterey Car Week with a model finished with this special livery, as desired by the wealthy American owner who decided to baptize his model “Edda”, a tribute to Ennio Morricone and his compositions often interpreted by the tenor Edda Dell ‘ Bear. It is one of the 37 models planned for this exclusive car, ready to capture the scene at the event that will be staged in California from 12 to 21 August.

The owner’s name obviously remains top secret but it is known that he is a driver and enthusiast who boasts a vast collection of cars, fond of the master who has signed the soundtracks of the most famous films. Renaming the Kimera EVO37 it has now become a practice: from Esmeralda, delivered in St. Moritz to Edda, to Victoria, which will soon be in the hands of its owner, also in Switzerland. The American model will be exhibited at “The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering” at the stand of O’Gara Coach, a well-known supercar dealer serving California. During Monterey Car Week, this elegant Kimera EVO37 will also have the opportunity to touch the asphalt of the Laguna Seca circuit and show itself at the highlight of the American event, the Concours de Elegance to be held on the green of Pebble Beach.

The choice of the blue livery was a precise diktat of the owner, who wanted to remember the colors of American racing cars and at the same time the ocean that bathes the Californian coasts. The Kimera Automobili project thus confirms its great success and appeal to collectors all over the world, offering a sold out among only 37 specimens decided by the Piedmontese company.