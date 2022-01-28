The WRC World Championship he started the season with an eye on the old glories. In fact, not only was Loeb’s victory, who beat the young competition in the usual ruthless way several years after his last title, but a space was also dedicated to Kimera EVO37 as an exceptional forerunner.

The car was driven by Mario Isola, for the rest of the year on the F1 tracks to manage Pirelli operations in the Circus, with Petter Solberg as prestigious navigator.. Kimera Automobili presented a special Pirelli livery for the occasion, specially created to celebrate the tire manufacturer’s 150th anniversary.

Luca Betti’s creature, whose name evokes the legend of rally 037, is a wonderful restomod of the Lancia Beta Montecarlo model. The drive to the ‘Monte’ was the occasion for a nice little curtain between Isola and Solberg, with the rally champion jokingly, before boarding the Kimera EVO37, said: “I feel nervous, it’s because I don’t trust how Mario drives“. While driving, the stopwatches were not watched, of course: but Isola certainly gave its best and did a good ‘special stage’, guided by Solberg’s notes. In the end, the two agreed on the goodness of the grip produced by the combination of the tires and the car.

It would be nice to see one of the current drivers of the World Rally Championship or in any case a guy like Solberg, driving a Kimera EVO37, to test the real qualities of this car whose DNA is already steeped in racing and competitive spirit. Without a doubt, the presence of a Lancia at the shakedown, or rather of this noble derivation produced by Kimera Automobili, was special for all the great fans of the category.