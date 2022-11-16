Milan will be the last stop on the international tour of Kimera EVO37. From Monte Carlo to St. Moritz, passing through Sardinia, London, Pebble Beach, the Hamptons and San Marino: the road show of the new “Lancia Rally” will end in the mother country, to be precise at Rho-Milano Fiera, where from 18 to next November 20 will take place the 2022 edition of Milan AutoClassica. An occasion for which Kimera will present three examples of the EVO37 with the colors of the Italian flag, to pay homage to the country where this project was born.

The cars, traditionally called by female names, will be the green “Esmeralda”, the white “Penelope” in Martini livery and the red “Victoria”. The production of this special car will be limited to 37 units, six of which have already been built this year: starting from 2023, the last tens of EVO37 units will also be assembled, with the aim of twelve cars each year. Of all the EVO37 units that Kimera plans to produce, 34 have already been sold. It is in fact a car that has captured the interest of enthusiasts right from the start: thanks also to the engine hidden under the bonnet, a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder with double turbo/supercharger, capable of delivering 500 HP of total power and 550 Nm of maximum torque. We are talking about an avant-garde engine, made with innovative technologies such as 3D scanning, reverse engineering, CAD, CAE, rapid prototyping, CNC milling, sintering and electronics.

Aesthetically speaking, the design of this sort of restomod of one of the most legendary racing queens of the 80s is characterized by its modernity and contemporaneity. It is a car that was conceived and wanted by Luca Betti, CEO and rally driver with a rich and prestigious international palmares, who personally took care of its development together with the World Champion Miki biaswho has collaborated on the project since its inception.