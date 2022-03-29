Friday 25 March represented an important date for Kimera Automobili, the Piedmontese company founded by Luca Betti who gave new life to a historic model such as the Lancia 037, reinterpreting it in a modern key. The Kimera EVO37 was in fact at the center of the event held at Villa Martini in Pessione on the occasion of the presentation of the Costa Smeralda International Historical Rally. Thanks to Kimera, in Sardinia a historical combination of off-road competitions is recomposed, the one between the 037 and the Martini Racing livery. The car will lead the way in Sardinia, driven by multiple world champion Miki Biasion and his navigator Tiziano Sivieri.

The EV037 was born from the Kimera project of acquiring Lancia Beta Montecarlo in poor condition, and then giving them a second life. But be careful to call it restoration, because the EVO37 goes even further. The founder Luca Betti he personally explained to FormulaPassion.it how the car embodies a real evolution of the original car: “The technical choices that were made for the car led to what is an authentic evolution of the car of the time, rather than a transformation or restoration. There is a lot of philosophy and technology of the era re-imagined and revised with modern technologies “. The modernity of the 037 is embodied in the materials, such as the carbon fiber used in the aerodynamic appendages and in the wheel covers covered in the Pirelli livery, but not only. In fact, production techniques that were still absent or unripe at the time of the Lancia 037, such as advanced milling and additive manufacturing, are also to be recorded, making it possible to create components with better weight, stiffness and strength characteristics.

Then there is the reinterpretation of some technical characteristics of the basic project, above all the engine. The layout of the 4-cylinder in-line engine was maintained, on which the Volumex engine project developed by the engineer Lampredi for the Lancia 037 rested. However, a turbocharger was added to the already present volumetric compressor to increase peak power and improve torque delivery at all speeds. The direct involvement of the engineer is crucial Lombardiabsolute protagonist of Lancia’s glorious past with the Delta S4: “He was very enthusiastic to get his hands on the engine of the time “explains Luca Betti“Because the starting point is the same and he had this idea of ​​pairing the supercharger with the turbo, exactly like on the car that succeeded the 037 which was the S4giving us an incredible power of 500 horsepower, which combined with the modern technology that our team has put together allows us to have an incredibly pleasant and performing car ”. The Kimera EVO37 was turned on at Villa Martini for the luck of those present, releasing a strong and evocative sound, so much so that Miki Biasion exclaimed: “I can’t wait to try it “.

The decision to develop such a project by focusing on 037 derives from the symbolic and historical importance of the model, but also from practical reasons: “Lancia is in the DNA of our territory and certainly the 037 is the mother of all the glorious Lancia Martini-Racing, the one that most of all had to be celebrated. Also because as a technical conformation it lent itself better to this project “. Observing the final result of the EVO37, the question spontaneously arises as to what are the future projects for Kimera: “We have very clear ideas“, concludes Luca Betti. “It’s just a matter of waiting.”