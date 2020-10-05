A.When Rome first collided with “Teutons”, they were not even recognized. The Cimbri, Teutons, Ambrones and groups who had joined them and who started around 113 BC. When Roman power came into the range of vision of the Roman Empire, the frightened contemporaries were regarded as typical “barbarians” who were possibly only slightly different from the Scythians in the east and the Celts in the west, into whom the inhabitants of Europe north of the Alps had previously been divided .

But the newcomers should remember that they “snatched” five consular armies from the Roman people, as the historian Tacitus complained. After breaking up or severely beating several legions in 113, 109 and 107, they reappeared in 105 in the province of Gallia transalpina (now known as Provence) and inflicted a defeat on the Romans on October 5th and 6th, the themselves the catastrophe against the Carthaginian Hannibal in 216 BC At Cannae in the shade. Tens of thousands of fighters are said to have died in the battle of Arausio (today’s Orange). It was one of the worst defeats in Roman history.

The fact that Germanic tribes have since been considered the “most dangerous” opponents (Tacitus) of world power has a lot to do with this fiasco. Because not only the loss figures shocked the Romans, but also the way in which the Teutons taught them. The inhabitants of Gaul and Spain could sing a song about it, too, as the Cimbri and Teutons – together or separately – “as clients or mercenaries” of Celtic tribes tried to “secure a nomadic predatory existence”, as the ancient historian said Karlheinz Dietz describes their business model.

The ancient interpretation that the belligerent migrants were driven from their home in Jutland by storms and floods is now being questioned. What is certain is that they specialized in making a living by force on their trains from Austria to Spain, which meant that as professional warriors they had vast combat experience. They were also used to taking formations in battle, which could be coordinated by signs and wind instruments.

Source: WORLD infographic

With Arausio, the disagreement of the Roman commanders came to their aid. The Senate in Rome had commissioned the provincial governor Quintus Servilius Caepio and the incumbent consul Gnaeus Mallius Maximus to put a bloody end to the ghost. But Caepio did not want to leave it at that. As a war hero – he had been honored with a triumphal procession for his successes in Spain – and the scion of a noble family, he decidedly refused to work with Maximus, a “homo novus” who was the first of his clan to achieve the highest office of the state.

The trains of the Cimbri, Teutons and Ambrons could have included more than 100,000 people Source: ullstein picture – Lombard

So both Roman armies camped, there should have been a total of up to 80,000 legionaries and auxiliary troops, on the left bank of the Rhone, but at a distance from each other that made mutual support impossible. Caepio did not let himself be softened even by his men, who urged the legions to be united. Instead, he flatly rejected an offer to negotiate by the Cimbri because it was not initially addressed to him, the proconsul, but to the incumbent consul Maximus. With this Caepio brought “great misfortune to the army”, writes the historian Cassius Dio.

Exactly how the battle took place cannot be reconstructed from the meager sources. It is certain that first Caepio was overrun by the Germanic army, then Maximus. The news that almost all legionnaires were killed is probably an exaggeration. Apparently both generals were able to save themselves with parts of their armies.

Nonetheless, the defeat in Rome caused horror, as people there still remembered the trains of the Gauls and the conquest of the city around 390, which was deeply impressed in the Roman culture of remembrance as “dies ater” (black day). Later generations told of the panic caused by the “Furor Teutonicus”: “They attacked with the speed and force of a firestorm: daring and fearless, with animal voices and terrible screams”, cheered on by their bare-breasted women should.

But it wasn’t just that. The Christian historian Orosius reports of an “extraordinary oath” that the Teutons took against the gods before the fight. After their victory, therefore, “the robes (of the killed enemies) were torn and kicked in the excrement, the gold and silver thrown into the river, the armor of the men hacked, the jewelry of the horses destroyed, the horses themselves drowned in the eddies of the river , the people hung from trees with ropes around their necks, so that the victor received nothing of the immeasurable booty, the defeated received no mercy. ”Booty findings in moors confirm these horrific rituals.

It was fortunate for Rome that the victors turned to Gaul again. In order to finally avert the danger, the general Gaius Marius was entrusted with the supreme command in northern Italy. He was re-elected consul five times. He used the time to train the army, to practice new tactical variants and – above all – to recruit dispossessed volunteers for the legions. Rome’s army began to become a professional army. It defeated the Teutons at Aquae Sextiae (Aix-en-Provence) in 102 and the Cimbri at Vercellae (Vercelli) in 101.

But the triumph also had a dark side. Legionnaires, who saw themselves not as civil soldiers but as professional warriors, no longer saw the Senate as the true advocate of their interests, but in their general. Victories, booty and fame tied ties of loyalty that made this troop the ideal instrument of civil war, as Marius would prove a few years later.

