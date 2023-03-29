Kimberly and Dalila unleashed chaos in “At the bottom there is room”. In chapter 184 of the América Televisión series, we finally found out what the result of the DNA test was: Jimmy is indeed the father of the (false) son that his now wife is expecting. However, the other revelation that shocked thousands is that the doctor in charge of carrying out the examination is the father of the popular “Tokio de Lince”. This fact has caused great chaos on social networks and viewers ask that the program be canceled, although the actor behind the laboratory worker, percy williamsanticipates that there are still more soap operas waiting.

"At the bottom there is room" disappointed thousands after the results of the DNA test came back positive when Kimberly is not even pregnant.

‘Kimberly’s Dad’ Leaves Message for “AFHS” Fans

Although we have only seen him for a short time on the screen, Walter Torrejon It has already become a controversial presence in the plot, especially since it is being part of the suffering of the Gonzales family. Even so, Williams anticipates that we will see more of his role: “He is a very funny character because he is in collusion with her to do bad things, but things always go wrong there,” said for America TV.

On the other hand, she mentioned that she is trying to blend in more with her character, in addition to improving her working relationship with Lucecita Ceballos and Brenda Matos: “It has been fantastic, we have been working and they have given me tips, the fillers she has (Kimberly), as I am her father and have something in common and that they can establish a relationship. we are handling it great. They are going to have a lot of fun with this new phase of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ (…). Don’t stop watching us.”

For now, the networks have been filled with all kinds of reactions due to the positive result of the paternity test and thousands hope that the plot will return to how it was before.

“In the background there is room” 10 will premiere its chapter 186 this Tuesday 28 March on América TV, starting at 8:40 pm, just after “EEG”. If you want to see the plot ONLINE and totally FREE, you have the option of using the official website of América TVGO, the streaming service where you will find the complete episodes of the previous seasons.