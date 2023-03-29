Kimberly and Delilah got away with it in “At the bottom there is room” 10. After almost the entire Peru was in tension to learn the DNA results that Charito requested, the test turned out to be positive and Jimmy was declared the father of the supposed baby. However, the América Televisión series revealed that the doctor was actually the father of the popular “Tokio de Lince”.

After this moment that unleashed the fury of fans, actor behind the laboratory worker, percy williamswas encouraged to send a message: “Don’t stop watching us”, commented in an interview for América TV, in which he mentioned that viewers “They are going to have a lot of fun with this new phase of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’”. VIDEO: America TV