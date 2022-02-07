Morelia, Michoacán.- Kimberly Irene, better known as “Kimberly the most precious”walked through Morelia, Michoacán, prior to the show that he performed in a bar located in the center of the city.

The now youtuber and friend of “Las Perdidas” shared some stories announcing to her followers that she was already in Morelia.

He added that he had tried the delicious birria tacos at lunchtime, but for dessert he presumed that he would eat a traditional gaspacho.

Kimberly performed at Sabbath Pool Barlocated on Madero Avenue in the Historic Center of Morelia, the show will start at 10 p.m.

Kimberly the most precious” rose to fame after constantly appearing on her friends’ live broadcasts “The losses”.

The duo made up of Wendy Guevara and Paola Suárez, better known as “The Lost Ones”, gained popularity after a video they posted on their social networks went viral.

In the popular clip, they appear in the middle of a hill, while waiting for a couple of guys they would go out with.

“Hello, we came to chat with some old men and they left us here on the hill, they left in the car and left us,” Wendy begins by saying in the iconic video.

“We are lost, if someone sees this video please look for us… seriously we are lost but since we are making the video, we have to be smiling”, she adds.