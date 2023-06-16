Jimmy He felt that everything was going perfectly, but his life took a 180° turn. Alessia went to Spain to study Haute Cuisine in San Sebastián. And this has caused him deep pain. Even though they managed to ‘consummate her love’ from her, that’s not to say that she won’t miss her during the next three years of being away. Her parting message was “Goodbye, my heart goes with you.” The situation was taken advantage of kimberley, who, upon reading it, I do not hesitate to go in search of it to win it back; however, he will not get the expected result.

Kimberly returns to comfort Jimmy

Kimberly, reading Jimmy’s farewell message to Alessia, didn’t think twice and went looking for her lover. She arrived at Nuevas Lomas and the first thing she did was hug her ‘baby’. He was surprised to find her and asked her what she was doing there. His ex-wife told him that, given the trip of Montalbán’s daughter, there is no impediment for them to resume their relationship.

Jimmy told him that Alessia never broke them up, it was him because he didn’t want to continue with a deceitful person and remember the fake pregnancy. Kimberly indicated that now, because he is heartbroken and alone, she can fill that void. Jimmy contradicted her by saying that, despite the distance from her, she is still with the young chef and that the distance is not going to make them break up. Finally, he told her that of all the people in the world, she was the last one he wanted to see and left the place. Dalila’s daughter only managed to point out that she will win him back at some point.

Where to SEE ONLINE “In the background there is a site 2023” for free?

To see the new episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” you can tune in to the América TV signal at 8:40 pm, just after “Esto es guerra.” In addition, you can watch the famous miniseries from any device by installing the América TV GO application, where you will have access to all the episodes.