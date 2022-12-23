Gustavo Well, The actor who plays ‘Don Gilberto’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”, got the scare of his life with a joke that Brenda Matos, the popular ‘Kimberly’, put on him. The young actress pointed a toy gun at the veteran actor and he jumped in fright. Everything lived by the interpreter was shared on social networks. Both were resting while recording the final scenes of the América Televisión series, which will be broadcast this Friday, December 23.

The artists recreated a scene from “La casa de papel”. For this reason, they wore red suits and carried pistols to stage an assault on Diego Montalván’s restaurant.