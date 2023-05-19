Kimberly Torrejon is the character who gave life Brenda Matos and who interacted with Alessia Montalbán and Jimmy Gonzales, played by Karime Scander and Jorge Guerra, respectively. It turns out that she stopped appearing on “There is room at the bottom”, Peruvian TV series. One of the last appearances of the character occurred when she, along with her mother, Dalila Pajares, got together to cover a song dedicated to her ex-husband and Joel Gonzáles.

It should be noted that Kimberly Torrejon was one of the new entries to the popular series, so Brenda Matos became the brand new incorporation of America TV. What does he do now that his character no longer appears in “AFHS”? We’ll tell you then.

What is Brenda Matos, the popular Kimberly from “AFHS” doing now?

Brenda Matos was born in Japan, but has Peruvian nationality. She played the memorable Kimberly Torrejon. Despite the fact that her character was one of the new arrivals in “AFHS” in its tenth season, she knew how to win the affection of the public.

Currently, the character played by Brenda Matos no longer appears on the small screen; However, that has not stopped this actress, who shows herself in other professional facets.

Brenda Matos continues her life as a coach in her business.

Brenda Matos is now working as a model and coach at Model Factor, a venture that she shares with her friend and colleague Dannery. According to her version, she began her walk on the catwalks when she was 16 years old.

Also, she is venturing into the world of modeling and advertising acting. In this way, he has been one of the faces of well-known educational entities and brands.

Likewise, she continues with her life as an influencer and does not hesitate to share details of what she does on a daily basis with her more than 154,000 followers. Despite the fact that her character is not current in the series “AFHS”, Brenda Matos remembers his time in said production with actresses like ‘Lucecita’.

What career did Brenda Matos study?

The actress Brenda Matos came to study Communications, but in the third cycle she decided to leave it to dedicate herself completely to modeling, as she revealed for the program “You are in all”.

Brenda Matos has studies in Communications.

Brenda Matos: current age of the actress

the interpreter of Kimberly in “There’s Room in the Back” was born on September 20, 1998. Currently, Brenda Matos is 24 years old..

The model and actress Brenda Matos is 24 years old.

Where was Brenda Matos born?

The popular Kimberly Torrejón from “AFHS”, played by Brenda Matos, was born in Japan; however, at the age of 4 he emigrated to Peru with his father. The mother of the actress stayed in the Asian country and, for this reason, she has not seen her for 20 years. Despite being born in that nation, she could not have Japanese nationality, since to acquire her citizenship one must have local blood ancestry and she, her mother and father, are Peruvian and Indonesian, respectively.

Brenda Matos is passionate about modeling.

What happened to Kimberly in “There’s Room in the Back”?

After discovering that her pregnancy was false, Kimberly and Jimmy divorced. Along with her mother, ‘Kimmy’ left Nuevas Lomas and starred in a revenge video of her former love affairs with Jimmy and Joel Gonzáles.

Kimberly confessed the truth to Jimmy.

