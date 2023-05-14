Baja California Sur.- Authorities of this state launched a search file, in order to find a missing teenager, Kimberly Michelle Gallardo Barrón, 13 years old.

The Alba Baja California Sur Protocol sheet was issued on May 12.

It is detailed that he was last seen on May 11 in the Solidaridad II neighborhood, in the municipality of La Paz.

Kimberly Michelle has a dark complexion, is slim, weighs about 50 kilos, and is 1.60 meters tall. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing navy blue jean pants, a black blouse, and black and white tennis shoes.