Kimberly Loaiza and John of God Pantoja They are one of the couples that came out of Youtube currently more consolidated. They have been in a relationship for several years. As a result of their love, two children were born, who accompany them at each concert. Aside from being content creators, they are also singers. This 2023, they started with their tour called “Bye bye tour”, the same one that will visit countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Guatemala, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and, of course, Peru. But what is known about his concert in Lima? Find out all the details in the following note.

When is Kimberly Loaiza coming to Peru?

Kimberly Loaiza arrives in Peru next to J.D. Pantoja this month to offer an extraordinary show as part of “Bye bye tour”, which will take place June 3, 2023. As is known, this would be the last time that the couple would perform their greatest hits on the same stage, specifically in Peruvian territory.

Dates of the “Bye bye tour”, by Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja. Photo: Instagram

Where will the Kimberly Loaiza concert take place?

the concert of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja will be held this saturday June 3 at Arena 1, located in the Cto. of Beaches of the district of San Miguel. The content creators promise to offer a quality show for their loyal fans of Peru.

Kimberly Loaiza in Peru: ticket prices

Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja They will be presented on June 3 at Arena 1. Next, we show you the list of ticket prices according to the areas of the venue. It should be noted that the gold and silver sections do not have tickets available, because they are sold out.

DIAMOND – S/310.00

PLATINUM – S/199.00

GOLD – S/120.00 (SOLD OUT)

SILVER – S/80.00 (SOLD OUT)

Referential image of the concert by Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja. Photo: Passline

When did Kimberly Loaiza arrive in Peru?

Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja landed in Peru this June 1 after having given a full show in Chile. The influencer shared through her Instagram account how she was received by her Peruvian fans.

Popular songs by Kimberly Loaiza

Among the most popular songs of Kimberly Loaiza, According to his Spotify profile, we found the following:

“Devotee”

“Do not be jealous”

“After 12”

“You lost me”

“kitty”

Who are Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja?

Kimberly Loaiza and JD de Pantoja They are a couple of youtubers who started as content creators around 2013. Among so many comings and goings in their relationship, they both settled down and got married in 2020. This event was celebrated by their large number of followers. They have two children, a girl and a boy. Currently, they are doing a world tour with their “Bye bye tour”.

