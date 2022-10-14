Sinaloa. This Thursday, Kimberly Loaiza Y John of God Pantoja they were the center of a controversy with the sale of tickets for a benefit concert at the Kraken Stadium, in the city of Mazatlán, managing to sell out in minutes. But, who are these celebrities who have become more famous in the media every day?

the beginning

The fame of the youtuber and now singer Kimberly Loaiza It started when the young woman had her YouTube channel, where she showed enormous empathy and humility from her first videos. She has now become one of the most famous women on the networks with more than 36 million followers.

His move to music

Because of his potential talent, Kimberly Loaiza He took an unexpected turn towards his career in social networks, currently making his way in the music industry in the urban genre. So much so that the Sinaloa appeared in September at Tomorrowland, the most important electronic music festival. She subsequently began collaborating with different artists such as Lele Pons, Zion Y lenox, Firm Groupamong others.

Fame and controversy

On the other hand, John of God Pantoja is a renowned influencer, who is the husband of Kimberly Loaiza. Through social networks he has transcended his popularity, with which he has even contacted great personalities from the entertainment world. However, on more than one occasion he has been the target of controversy and some have pointed out that it is the scandals that have led him to gain more followers.

The couple of youtubers will offer a charity concert that will allocate 100% of the profits to different causes, at the Kraken Stadium in Mazatlán, on November 13.