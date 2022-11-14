Setting an attendance record at the Kraken Stadium, home of Mazatlán FC, is how Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza, stars of social networks and urban music celebrated the largest concert of their 13*13 World Tour 2022.

The Mexican couple known as jukilop shocked thousands of spectators from various cities, states and countries who gathered on the night of the Sunday November 13 in Mazatlán to enjoy the benefit concert offered by the Mazatleco and the Baja Californian.

One of Kimberly’s surprises was when to the sound of the song Piketona, singing along with the Venezuelan Lele Pons, who for the first time appears on a stage in Mazatlán. Overflowing with sensuality, both achieved the screams of the public of all ages that filled the three areas of the sports venue. But Juan de Dios Pantoja did not want to be left behind and also announced his surprise, this one to the sound of the Sinaloan drum and with the singer Jose Angel Ledesma ‘El Coyote’.

The interpreter of the Mexican regional delighted with representative themes of Sinaloan music such as the Corrido de Mazatlán, My taste is, Sinaloense and more.

Thus concluded the first concert of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja in Mazatlán and Sinaloa, which was also a show for charity, since the total box office It was donated to 9 associations that protect children, animals and the elderly in street and complicated situation.

The couple is one of the most influential in networks.

One of the most significant moments of the show occurred when Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza They were accompanied by their children, Kima Sofia and Juanito on stage to interpret the songs that have been dedicated to them.